TJ Watt’s wife Dani reveals heart attack reaction to Steelers’ wild Ravens win

T.J. Watt returned just in time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to help them win the AFC North division and a spot in the playoffs in a crazy win over the Baltimore Ravens. His wife Dani Watt nearly had a heart attack watching what unfolded during the game.

Watt hadn’t played since December 7 against the same Ravens team after he suffered a partially collapsed lung the week after. The All-Pro linebacker experienced discomfort at the team’s facility and went to the hospital for tests. A day later, he needed surgery to stabilize and repair the lung.

His wife Dani Watt had an emotional post right after:

“Yesterday TJ completed successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered early Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility. It has been a very long hard couple of days but he will be home soon to recover. Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support the past couple of days. And praise God for the amazing medical teams at both hospitals! 🙏🏼❤️”

RELATED: TJ Watt’s wife Dani stuns in red next to fellow Steelers WAG Havana Boswell

Watt returned just in time for a huge interception off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with the game tied at 10-10 in the third quarter.

TJ Watt comes up huge with an INT in his first game back 😤



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/V8GgU6OD9e — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2026

It would lead to a field goal for Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani for big Steelers decision

Things would then get crazy in a back-and-for 4th quarter that saw touchdowns galore and lead changes, a missed PAT by Pittsburgh, followed by a missed game-winner by Baltimore in a 26-24 Steelers’ stunning victory.

Watt’s wife was no doubt like all Steelers fans with her heart up in their throat watching the swings.

Dani Watt/Instagram

She sure was calm in her awesome Steelers fit before the game.

Dani Watt/Instagram

What a game and what a win for the Steelers.

They now open the Wild Card Round on Monday night at home vs. the Houston Texans where Dani can have some more stressed out moments.

Dani and T.J.’s love story

The couple met in 2016 when he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers and she played soccer for the university.

They tied the knot in 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as seen below.

They welcomed their first child in daughter Blakely Marie Watt just back in March.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring