Tyreek Hill Net Worth: How much is Miami Dolphins WR worth?
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill signed a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins in March of 2022 for $120 million over four years,
Hill will be due for a new contract and will be one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.
But how does that contract translate to his net worth?
Let's take a deeper dive into how much Hill has earned during his time in the league.
Tyreek Hill Net Worth: Estimated $40 million
After signing a blockbuster deal with the Miami Dolphins following a Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs, "Cheetah" cashed in in a big way.
According to Marca.com, Hill is worth an estimated $40 million.
In 2023, Hill was the NFL leader in receiving yards and NFL co-leader in receiving touchdowns. Hill, who had an interesting journey to the NFL with stops at Garden City and West Alabama, has earned All-Pro honors six times and reached 8 Pro Bowls.
Hill ran track and played football at Garden City Community College before transferring to Oklahoma State. He was dismissed from the Cowboys in 2014 after an arrest and guilty plea for domestic violence. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in his lone season with the team.
Along with his achievements on the football field, Hill won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2012 Barcelona World Junior Champions while also winning bronze in the 200m.
