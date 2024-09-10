WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s powerful three-word message on custom NFL jacket (VIDEOS)
Kristin Juszczyk continues to make a name for herself in the fashion world.
The viral designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk already has quite the client list: Taylor Swift, Livvy Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo, to name a few.
The 30-year-old, who can certainly rock a fit herself, signed a licensing deal with the NFL in January, and recently inked a deal with Gatorade to design a limited-edition towel, bag and water bottle that will be available this month.
Now, the Do-It-Yourself designer famous for her bomber jackets dropped the latest one for Monday night’s 49ers game against the New York Jets — but with a twist to it.
Her caption reads, “Faitfhul it’s Delayed not Denied” and she put two football emojis with “WEEK 1!!”. The 49ers were denied a Super Bowl win in heartbreaking fashion this past February, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. This powerful message to the fans and team that the ultimate goal is “delayed not denied”, which she stitched those three words into the back of the jacket with a 4 and 9ers in between.
Another look at design she wore at the game:
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. She didn’t hold anything back in Week 1 of the season — let’s see what else she creates and if her message holds true at the end of the season for the 49ers.
