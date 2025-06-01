NBA Finals Opening Odds: Thunder Set as Massive Favorites vs. Pacers
The NBA Finals are officially set.
The New York Knicks attempted to come back in their Eastern Conference Final against Indiana, but the Pacers closed the series in Game 6, beating them by a final score of 125-108. The win has earned them a berth in the NBA Finals against the juggernaut of the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The celebration could be short-lived for Pacers fans as the oddsmakers have the Thunder set as massive favorites to win the NBA Championship before the ball is tipped in Game 1.
Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Odds
- Thunder -750
- Pacers +530
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the Thunder as -750 favorites to win the NBA Finals, an implied probability of 88.24%. Absurd odds for a team to be set at before Game 1 has taken place, but it's justified based on how both teams played in the regular season.
The Thunder had the best record in the NBA at 68-14, while the Pacers finished at 50-32 and entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two teams met twice in the regular season, with the Thunder getting the win in both instances, winning in Indiana by a score of 120-114 in December and then grabbing a 132-111 win on their home court in March.
The Pacers have been hot in the postseason, but this has all the makings of a lopsided affair.
NBA Finals Series Correct Score Odds
- Thunder Win 4-0 +320
- Thunder Win 4-1 +210
- Thunder Win 4-2 +410
- Thunder Win 4-3 +490
- Pacers Win 4-0 +5000
- Pacers Win 4-1 +3500
- Pacers Win 4-2 +1120
- Pacers Win 4-3 +1200
