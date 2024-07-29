USA Olympian Anna Hall’s amazing post from Taylor Swift ‘like’
It’s obvious Anna Hall is a Swiftie.
A medal contender for the heptathlon for the United States in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the Colorado native has had to overcome a lot of adversity and Peyton Manning’s bad jokes about her.
"Anna is from Denver, a Broncos fan," Manning said during the Opening Ceremony. "Although her father was a three-sport athlete at Michigan, she grew up a Tom Brady fan. I told Anna I forgive her for that."
RELATED: Stiff-arm sensation Ilona Maher mocks expected dainty entrance vs. reality
Using Taylor Swift’s “Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)” for her goosebumps montage, the inspirational video made it into Taylor’s orbit and she “liked” the original Instagram Reel. Needless to say Hall was a tad excited.
That’s a huge deal for anyone, but especially for Hall, who’s unlucky injury history knocked her out of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and almost derailed her Paris Olympic Games dreams.
Luckily for her, she made it out of the woods and hopefully onto the medal stand.
