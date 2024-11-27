The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USC star Walker Lyons supports girlfriend Rylee Arnold at 'DWTS' finale

The Trojans tight end says he couldn't be more proud watching the professional dancer shine on stage.

Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with tight end Walker Lyons (85) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC tight end Walker Lyons showed support for his girlfriend, "Dancing With The Stars"  pro Rylee Arnold, on the biggest night of her show.

The 20-year-old freshman revealed via his Instagram Stories that he attended the "DWTS" finale on November 26, where he watched Arnold, 19, wow audiences with her moves alongside her dance partner, American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. Although Arnold and Nedoroscik finished in fourth place and did not take home the grand prize, Lyons couldn't contain his excitement for his leading lady.

"@ryleearnold1 was amazing tonight and I couldn't be more proud. You are the best," he wrote after sharing a photo beside his love.

Walker Lyons and Rylee Arnold at the 2024 Dancing With The Stars finale / Photo Credit: Walker Lyons on Instagram

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the season 33 "Dancing With The Stars" winners and given the mirrorball trophy. 

Lyons and Arnold confirmed their relationship in October, and have been going strong ever since. The "DWTS" pro has even supported Walker by attending USC games this season. 

The Trojans currently have a 6-5 record, and will next be taking on the No. 5 ranked Notre Dame. 

