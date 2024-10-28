USC tight end Walker Lyons' romance with 'DWTS' pro confirmed
Love is in the air, and no one knows that better than USC Trojans' player Walker Lyons. The freshman tight end has started a romance with Dancing With The Stars professional Rylee Arnold, and now the happy couple's relationship has been confirmed to the public.
Arnold, 19, revealed the news on her personal Instagram account after sharing a photo with Lyons and writing, "Is this a hard launch??" The post shows several lovey-dovey moments between Arnold and Lyons, which were taken after USC defeated Rutgers 42-20 on Saturday, October 25. Arnold had teased a new man in her life in a recent video on TikTok.
“OK friends, get ready with me for rehearsal while I debrief the date I went on a couple nights ago,” gushed Arnold in the video. “Fun fact, we actually hung out last night as well. We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about,” she continued. “He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.”
Several of Arnold's 916K followers took to the comments to congratulate her new romance, including popular actor Taylor Lautner.
"Definitely ain’t a soft launch," joked the Twilight star.
Another person gushes, "you deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. so happy for you."
"SO HERE FOR THIS," writes a third person.
Lyons has already taken Arnold to the happiest place in the world, Disneyland. Their magical date night was chronicled by Arnold in her Instagram Stories.
Aside from courting his new Dancing With The Stars boo, Lyons and the Trojans will be focusing on their upcoming game against Washington on Saturday, November 2.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal