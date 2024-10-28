The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USC tight end Walker Lyons' romance with 'DWTS' pro confirmed

Rylee Arnold reveals new relationship with a Trojan football player.

Joseph Galizia

USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Love is in the air, and no one knows that better than USC Trojans' player Walker Lyons. The freshman tight end has started a romance with Dancing With The Stars professional Rylee Arnold, and now the happy couple's relationship has been confirmed to the public.

Arnold, 19, revealed the news on her personal Instagram account after sharing a photo with Lyons and writing, "Is this a hard launch??" The post shows several lovey-dovey moments between Arnold and Lyons, which were taken after USC defeated Rutgers 42-20 on Saturday, October 25. Arnold had teased a new man in her life in a recent video on TikTok. 

“OK friends, get ready with me for rehearsal while I debrief the date I went on a couple nights ago,” gushed Arnold in the video. “Fun fact, we actually hung out last night as well. We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about,” she continued. “He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.”

Several of Arnold's 916K followers took to the comments to congratulate her new romance, including popular actor Taylor Lautner. 

"Definitely ain’t a soft launch," joked the Twilight star. 

Another person gushes, "you deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. so happy for you."

"SO HERE FOR THIS," writes a third person. 

Lyons has already taken Arnold to the happiest place in the world, Disneyland. Their magical date night was chronicled by Arnold in her Instagram Stories. 

USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons and Dancing With The Stars sensation Rylee Arnold enjoy a night out at Disneyland together. / Rylee Arnold on Instagram
USC football star Walker Lyons and Dancing With The Stars pro Rylee Arnold pose in front of Magic Castle at Disneyland / Rylee Arnold on Instagram

Aside from courting his new Dancing With The Stars boo, Lyons and the Trojans will be focusing on their upcoming game against Washington on Saturday, November 2.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

