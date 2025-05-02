Vanessa Bryant honors daughter Gigi with amazing gift to Pau Gasol, wife Kat
May 1 was a tough day for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends as his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would’ve turned 19 years old. Her mother and Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant made sure to spread Gigi’s love in most amazing way.
Gigi tragically passed away with dad Kobe in the January of 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California that took the lives of nine people.
Vanessa sent a tearjerking tribute to her daughter on Instagram, while big sister Natalia Bryant also honored Gigi with the sweetest photo of the two.
Other tributes poured in for her, including from good friend Pau Gasol and his wife Kat, who received Gigi’s special edition Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacita” shoes that released on 5/1 for her birthday. With the amazing box in front of her, Kat wrote on her IG a touching message: “Even just the box is pretty! HBD Gigi. Just like this, you were so beautiful on the outside, but somehow even more special on the inside. Your legacy has changed sports forever, especially for young girls. We continue to be so proud of you and miss you so much. ❤️“
The amazing part about the super awesome “Mambacita” sneakers gift with all the Gigi details on them, was Kat revealed she received the box at exactly 5:01 PM on 5/1.
Wow, that’s incredible.
The Bryants and the Gasol families have remeained super close after Kobe’s death, including taking a family ski trip recently where they took some adorable family photos.
What an awesome way to honor Gigi by Vanessa with her gift and impeccable timing to the Gasol family.
