Vanessa Bryant’s amazing photo, message for daughter Natalia on USC graduation day
Vanessa Bryant was one proud mom on Friday as her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California.
Natalia, 22, graduated cum laude from the School of Cinematic Arts with a degree in film.
Her and Vanessa, 43, hang out a lot looking like twins in matching fits like their all-black ski ones for a trip with Pau Gasol and his family, and while at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in awesome hats, and in cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert recently.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo
Natalia is also helping mom with her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Carpi, 5. When she’s not doing that, she’s also a model who just had full glam photos with a new hairstyle drop right before graduation that mom absolutely loved.
For grad night, Natalia posted in her beautiful white dress with a huge smile.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party
Then mom posted the following picture along with the heartfelt message, “We’re so proud of you @natalia Bryant ! ❤️🎓🎉 #USC ✌️#GRAD”
When she says “We’re” no doubt she’s including dad and sister Gigi, who also tragically passed away in the 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people.
Vanessa would post one more proud photo and message:
Natalia has grown up so fast and persevered. It’s in her DNA to succeed.
She has said she wants to pursue a career in film after college.
Congrats to Natalia Bryant. Fight On!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’