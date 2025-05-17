The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s amazing photo, message for daughter Natalia on USC graduation day

The oldest daughter of Vanessa and the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant finished her undergraduate degree in film.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant and with Natalia at a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant and with Natalia at a women's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant was one proud mom on Friday as her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California.

Natalia, 22, graduated cum laude from the School of Cinematic Arts with a degree in film.

Her and Vanessa, 43, hang out a lot looking like twins in matching fits like their all-black ski ones for a trip with Pau Gasol and his family, and while at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in awesome hats, and in cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé concert recently.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa at a USC women’s basketball game this past season. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Natalia is also helping mom with her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Carpi, 5. When she’s not doing that, she’s also a model who just had full glam photos with a new hairstyle drop right before graduation that mom absolutely loved.

For grad night, Natalia posted in her beautiful white dress with a huge smile.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Then mom posted the following picture along with the heartfelt message, “We’re so proud of you @natalia Bryant ! ❤️🎓🎉 #USC ✌️#GRAD”

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

When she says “We’re” no doubt she’s including dad and sister Gigi, who also tragically passed away in the 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people.

Vanessa would post one more proud photo and message:

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia has grown up so fast and persevered. It’s in her DNA to succeed.

She has said she wants to pursue a career in film after college.

Congrats to Natalia Bryant. Fight On!

Natalia with Kob
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

