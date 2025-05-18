The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of daughter Natalia with dad Kobe at USC

For the college graduation of the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, mom took a trip down memory lane.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California this week, and while dad Kobe Bryant couldn’t be there, she had the ultimate “Mamba” tribute for him. Mom Vanessa Bryant then posted a sweet trip down memory lane with Kobe and Natalia.

The 22-year-old Natalia earned her undergraduate degree in film and then stunned in a white dress on graduation day while a proud mom gave her the sweetest message and phoot on Instagram.

RELATED: Natalia Bryant gives lookalike mom Vanessa shoutout with Dodgers fit photo

When she’s not in school, Natalia is a model and just had full glam photos for a magazine drop right before graduating, and she’s also hanging out with mom and helping with her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She looks so much like mom and the two just went with twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé show in Los Angeles. You can see them here together at a USC women’s basketball game earlier this season.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

Speaking of USC games, mom shared some sweet throwback with Natalia and dad at a Trojans game.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia poses with Ciara in fire fits at Beverly Hills party

Kobe and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And another with herself there as well.

Natalia, Vanessa, Kobe
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And then Natalia and mom for a football game.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia embodies the Trojans mantra, “Fight On!” and persevered through so much to get to where she is today.

She has said she wants to pursue a career in film.

Congrats to Natalia Diamante Bryant on her college graduation. Dad is certainly smiling down with her.

Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships