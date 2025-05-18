Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of daughter Natalia with dad Kobe at USC
Natalia Bryant graduated from the University of Southern California this week, and while dad Kobe Bryant couldn’t be there, she had the ultimate “Mamba” tribute for him. Mom Vanessa Bryant then posted a sweet trip down memory lane with Kobe and Natalia.
The 22-year-old Natalia earned her undergraduate degree in film and then stunned in a white dress on graduation day while a proud mom gave her the sweetest message and phoot on Instagram.
When she’s not in school, Natalia is a model and just had full glam photos for a magazine drop right before graduating, and she’s also hanging out with mom and helping with her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She looks so much like mom and the two just went with twin cowgirl fits for a Beyoncé show in Los Angeles. You can see them here together at a USC women’s basketball game earlier this season.
Speaking of USC games, mom shared some sweet throwback with Natalia and dad at a Trojans game.
And another with herself there as well.
And then Natalia and mom for a football game.
Natalia embodies the Trojans mantra, “Fight On!” and persevered through so much to get to where she is today.
She has said she wants to pursue a career in film.
Congrats to Natalia Diamante Bryant on her college graduation. Dad is certainly smiling down with her.
