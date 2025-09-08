The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy was diehard Bears fan as 4-year-old photo resurfaces

The Minnesota rookie is making his NFL debut against the team he loved to root for growing up.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on the sideline against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy is from Illinois and grew up a huge Chicago Bears fan. On Monday night, he will be trying to beat his hometown team when he makes his first NFL start in his first NFL game ever for the Minnesota Vikings.

The 22-year-old McCarthy grew up in La Grange Park, a suburb of Chicago. He played high school at Nazareth Academy there before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season due to COVID-19. He’d play his college ball at Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Michigan Wolverines — about a 4 hour drive from Chicago.

McCarthy won a national championship as quarterback in 2024 under coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) misses the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A photo of McCarthy as a 4-year-old going to his first NFL game in a Brian Urlacher Bears jersey resurfaced before Monday Night Football. The crazy part is her wore it to MNF vs. the Vikings all those years ago. It really is a full circle moment.

No doubt, he will have lots of friends and family in attendance rooting him on. Maybe not to win, but rooting for him to play well.

Ironically, his opponent Caleb Williams of the Bears rocked an Urlacher jersey for his entrance into Solider Field.

It should be a fun game Monday night.

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

