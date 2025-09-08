Caleb Williams rocks retro Bears Hall of Famer jersey before Vikings MNF showdown
Caleb Williams arrived for his second year with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football wearing a Bears legend’s jersey.
The 23-year-old Heisman Trophy winner from the USC Trojans had an up-and-down rookie season. He’ll look to live up to the hype this season as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the offseason, he was seen dancing with a famous actress after breaking up with his girlfriend Alina Thyregod, who stunned in her first post since they ended the relationship.
Williams showed up to Soldier Field in Chicago for the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings rocking Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s No. 54 jersey.
That’s a statement right there.
Urlacher anchored the Bears defense for 13 seasons before retiring in 2012. He was inducted into the Hall of fame in 2018. While his No. 54 isn’t retired, no one has worn it since he left.
Williams is known for painting his nails before games, and went viral with his man purse on HBO’s Hard Knocks last season, as well as his pink iPhone.
His counterpart, J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, is making his first NFL start ever and arrived in a casual look with a chain and a beanie on.
Hopefully the field is in decent condition for both their sakes once the first MNF game of the season kicks off.
Bears fans certainly hope Williams channels Urlacher’s intensity and effort out there in Week 1 no matter what the field conditions are like.
