The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caleb Williams rocks retro Bears Hall of Famer jersey before Vikings MNF showdown

The quarterback shows up in an unexpected jersey while making his entrance into Soldier Field.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams arrived for his second year with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football wearing a Bears legend’s jersey.

The 23-year-old Heisman Trophy winner from the USC Trojans had an up-and-down rookie season. He’ll look to live up to the hype this season as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Caleb William
Williams and the Bears were often frustrated last season. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the offseason, he was seen dancing with a famous actress after breaking up with his girlfriend Alina Thyregod, who stunned in her first post since they ended the relationship.

RELATED: Bears QB Caleb Williams oddly disses old rival attending PSG-Atlético Madrid game

Williams showed up to Soldier Field in Chicago for the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings rocking Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s No. 54 jersey.

That’s a statement right there.

Urlacher anchored the Bears defense for 13 seasons before retiring in 2012. He was inducted into the Hall of fame in 2018. While his No. 54 isn’t retired, no one has worn it since he left.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

Williams is known for painting his nails before games, and went viral with his man purse on HBO’s Hard Knocks last season, as well as his pink iPhone.

His counterpart, J.J. McCarthy, meanwhile, is making his first NFL start ever and arrived in a casual look with a chain and a beanie on.

Hopefully the field is in decent condition for both their sakes once the first MNF game of the season kicks off.

Bears fans certainly hope Williams channels Urlacher’s intensity and effort out there in Week 1 no matter what the field conditions are like.

Brian Urlache
Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion