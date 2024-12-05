Viral fitness model Jen Selter's steamy green bikini is all you'll need for Christmas
Christmas season is upon us, and Jen Selter is already spreading the holiday cheer.
The popular fitness model and internet celebrity, 31, shared a new Instagram post on Wednesday, December 4 that had her large social media following buzzing with excitement as she donned a steamy metallic green bikini.
She captioned the post, "Keep learning, keep growing, and trust the process."
It didn't take long for dozens of Selter's fans to drop some positive comments on the post.
"Absolutely gorgeous," gushed one person.
"On fire! Keep it up," wrote another.
A third person wrote, "you are looking fantastic."
Selter gained her popularity on Instagram, where she currently boasts an impressive 13.7 million followers. She was recently named No. 1 Most Beautiful Influencer by Ranker. Her constant updates and personal fitness journey have inspired millions, a legacy she continues to build on.
