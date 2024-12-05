The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Viral fitness model Jen Selter's steamy green bikini is all you'll need for Christmas

The popular influencer wowed her fans with a look that cannot be missed.

Joseph Galizia

Jenn Selter poses on Instagram
Jenn Selter poses on Instagram / Photo Credit: Jenn Selter on Instagram

Christmas season is upon us, and Jen Selter is already spreading the holiday cheer.

The popular fitness model and internet celebrity, 31, shared a new Instagram post on Wednesday, December 4 that had her large social media following buzzing with excitement as she donned a steamy metallic green bikini. 

She captioned the post, "Keep learning, keep growing, and trust the process."

It didn't take long for dozens of Selter's fans to drop some positive comments on the post. 

"Absolutely gorgeous," gushed one person.

"On fire! Keep it up," wrote another.

A third person wrote, "you are looking fantastic."

RELATED: Runner and SI Swimsuit model Anna Hall pops in pink during workout vid

Selter gained her popularity on Instagram, where she currently boasts an impressive 13.7 million followers. She was recently named No. 1 Most Beautiful Influencer by Ranker. Her constant updates and personal fitness journey have inspired millions, a legacy she continues to build on.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News