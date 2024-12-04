Runner and SI Swimsuit model Anna Hall pops in pink during workout vid
Olympic athlete Anna Hall hit the gym hard on Wednesday, December 4, and she shared the video to her Instagram Story to prove it.
The SI Swimsuit model, 23, wore hot pink leggings and a white tank as she worked on her cross training with some big dumbbells. “Back up to the 80’s after first long jump day & 450-350-8x100s,” she wrote in the caption. She also tagged Adidas, as she was wearing their “dropset lifting shoes,” which she described as “so prettyyy.”
The track and field competitor appeared to be working out at her alma mater, University of Florida, as her lifting setup featured a big U of F Gator logo. Her coach, also decked out in University of Florida gear, seemed to give her some tips after she deadlifted the heavy weights. According to the captions, Hall was lifting 176 pounds — no small feat!
Hall, who is a brand ambassador for Adidas, joined the ranks of the many Olympians in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, which she called a “pinch me moment 🤭🥹❤️” on Instagram. She finished fifth in her event during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, despite dealing with an injury and having knee surgery just a few months before the games.
