Watch LeBron's inspirational, heartfelt speech after huge Olympic Games honor
In a heartwarming and memorable moment, Steph Curry surprised LeBron James in a team meeting with the news that he would have the honor of waving the United States' flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The announcement left the superstar genuinely surprised and deeply touched.
RELATED: Team USA Paris Olympic outfits blasted: bad getups glorified (PHOTOS)
James' selection as the flag-bearer marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first men's basketball player to carry the flag for Team USA.
Kevin Durant was the first to dap him up, showing his support and excitement for James. LeBron spoke about the honor of being chosen to carry the flag, reflecting on his journey from childhood to becoming an NBA and Olympic icon.
"Coming from all walks of life, you never really think you'll be carrying the flag of our country at the Olympics," he said. "It's an absolute honor, and to be able to share it with you guys will makes it that much more memorable."
LeBron continued by thanking Team USA for their support and dedication. He hoped that, in these divided times, their efforts on the court could help unite the country.
LeBron's words serve as a reminder of the power of sports to inspire and bring people together. His leadership and passion will undoubtedly be a driving force for Team USA as they aim for gold in Paris.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who won fashion fit rivalry at All-Star Game?
No way!: WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game
Dope duo: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae stun courtside in slamming fits at All-Star Game
Groovin’: Angel Reese busts bachelorette party-like dance moves for All-Star night out
USA!: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games