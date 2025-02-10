Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches mom Vanessa in Eagles fit to honor dad
Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant rocked the Philadelphia Eagles fit for Super Bowl LIX along with mom Vanessa Bryant.
Dad and Los Angeles Lakers legend was a huge Eagles fan having grown up in Philly and going to high school at Lower Merion High School that’s in a suburb of the city.
Kobe had a viral reaction Vanessa captured after the Eagles won it all in 2018 when Nick Foles outlasted the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.
"Oh thank god," Bryant excitedly screams as Brady's Hail Mary falls incomplete. "Oh my god, yes bro. We won the f**king Super Bowl. That's it. That's it. That's it. We won the f**king Super Bowl."
Mom Vanessa repped the Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a graphic-design white sweatshirt with Princess Diana famously wearing a kelly green Eagles jacket and a white/midnight green baseball cap with their modern-day logo, the 42-year-old philanthropist had all of her bases covered to represent the old school and new school. Natalia did the same with a different picture from the back.
Natalia, 22, rocked some bling with it, too.
Dad would be so happy right now with his Los Angeles Dodgers winning it all, the Lakers getting Luka Doncic, and the Eagles in another Super Bowl. No doubt, he’d be representing an Eagles fit right there with Natalia and Vanessa.
