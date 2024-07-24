Who is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Tom Brady has reportedly been hanging out with?
Is Tom Brady stepping back into the dating scene? New reports seem to suggest the 46-year-old former New England Patriots star is reportedly dating supermodel Brooks Nader – a prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Since his high-profile split after 13 years from Gisele Bündchen at the end of 2022, following a tumultuous period exacerbated by his extended football career, Brady has seemingly remained single. Now, it appears the retired quarterback might be exploring new possibilities with Nader.
The 27-year-old model gained significant attention after gracing the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. With a strong presence on social media, Nader boasts 1.4 million Instagram followers and has made a name for herself as one of the leading models in the industry.
Nader, who originally is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well a Tulane University alum, recently navigated her own breakup, making her a potentially fitting match for Brady. The influencer divorced her husband Billy Haire after four years together in May 2024.
First connecting at billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair enjoyed chatting together at the event, and have since been spotted together on a few occasions. Gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi reported additional sightings, with sources later confirming to Page Six on Wednesday, July 24, that Brady and Nader are indeed romantically involved, though their relationship is “nothing serious” at this time.
While nothing is official just yet in the romantic department, Brady is prepping for his new gig as an analyst for Fox Sports this fall.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game
New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official
Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle