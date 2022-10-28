Tom Brady Announces Divorce From Gisele Bundchen on Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in recent days after 13 years of marriage, the Buccaneers quarterback announced on Instagram Friday.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parent to always ensure they receive the love an attention they deserve.”

Reports of “marital issues” between Brady and Bündchen emerged after the seven-time Super Bowl champion un-retired shortly after walking away from the NFL following the 2021–22 season. Brady later took a leave of absence during training camp to “deal with personal things,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said at the time.

Brady and Bündchen had reportedly been “living separately” prior to Friday’s announcement and CNN reported earlier this week that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” Brady continued on Instagram. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives are yet to be written.”

Bündchen released a similar statement on Instagram Friday, asking for privacy on the matter moving forward.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote.

The couple had been married since 2009 and have two children together.

Brady, 45, made the announcement following a loss to the Ravens on Thursday night, which dropped Tampa to 3–5 on the year. It’s been a difficult start to the year for the Buccaneers, who now trail the NFC South-leading Falcons by 0.5 games after eight games.

