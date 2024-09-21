Who is Skylar Thompson’s fiancée Bre Newcomer?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson has a strong support system both on and off the field, which includes his partner, Bre Newcomer.
The 27-year-old has been dating the mysterious Newcomer for quite some time. The happy couple got engaged back in March of this year according to Newcomer's personal Instagram. The soon to be bride added in the post, "Here's to forever and always," a quote that was also present in the romantic proposal photos.
Newcomer is a graduate of Missouri State University, receiving her degree in 2022. When she isn't backing up Thompson while he's on the field she's happily teaching in the Smithville school district outside of Kansas City, Missouri. In August of 2023, she celebrated her second year as a teacher in what she refers to as the "best grade ever."
As a Missouri girl Newcomer loves her Kanas City Chiefs but proudly reps the Miami Dolphins gear ahead of her future hubby's second big chance in the NFL.
Newcomer couldn't be prouder of Thompson's accomplishments and constantly shouts him out on social media.
Sept. 21
