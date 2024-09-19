How Thompson Is Embracing His New opportunity
Skylar Thompson says he understands the weight of the task ahead as he prepares to make his first start since 2022 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
As the Miami Dolphins' new starting quarterback, the responsibility of leading the team through a challenging stretch now rests on his shoulders. But even through the pressure of the situation, Thompson remains committed to taking things one day at a time.
“I think first and foremost is just being myself, and for me, I’m a team-first guy,” he said Wednesday. “Every time I step into the huddle, it’s for them to feel the confidence in my voice and the way that I speak the play out, the way we break the huddle, our urgency.”
Thompson steps into the role as the Dolphins' starter with Tua Tagovailoa sidelined due to a concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night. Tagovailoa’s return date remains uncertain, but he will be out until at least Week 8 after the team placed him on injured reserve (IR) on Tuesday.
While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has said he “couldn’t shed any more tears” after Tagovailoa sustained his third concussion while in the NFL, he said that Thompson has earned the confidence of the entire organization.
“The confidence that the team has for Skylar is real, and it’s earned,” McDaniel said. “It’s based on thousands of hours that as a backup quarterback, most people don’t see. The team is motivated to do their jobs and I don’t think it’s on anybody’s mind.”
Why this time might be different for Thompson
Thompson’s NFL journey has been marked by steady progress.
His first start came in Week 6 of 2022 against the Minnesota Vikings when he completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards before leaving the 24-16 loss with a thumb injury. In Week 18 of the same season, he completed 64.5% of his passes for 152 yards in an 11-6 win over the New York Jets, a game that clinched a playoff berth for Miami.
In three career starts, Thompson went (1-2) in 2022, including a 34-31 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He passed for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in that game.
Even though Thompson has yet to light up the stat sheet or scoreboard during his limited time as a starting quarterback, McDaniel said he has seen significant growth in him.
"There is a broader chest in the huddle,” McDaniel said. “You’re seeing the same name on the jersey, but he is a different man.”
Why Taking it One Day At a Time Might Be a Good Thing For Thompson
As Thompson prepares for another critical stretch, he acknowledges the responsibility that comes with being the team’s leader but remains focused on the present.
“I’m just focused on today, and when tomorrow comes, I’ll focus on tomorrow,” Thompson said. “It’s one game at a time, one day at a time, and that’s my approach to everything.”
Thompson’s leadership in the huddle has resonated with his teammates, a quality McDaniel said was a key reason why he won the No. 2 quarterback role in training camp.
“I feel like that trust and continuity you build is special and I want to make guys feel confident when I’m in there and get them to believe,” Thompson said.
The Dolphins recently added quarterback Tyler Huntley for depth, but McDaniel made it clear the team has “full confidence” in Thompson.
Why Thompson Says He’s Ready For Seattle and the 12th Man
As Thompson prepares to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field, he says he knows it will be a hostile environment but welcomes the challenge.
“Just hearing guys talk about it, it’s a special place to play, and the 12th man is real,” Thompson said. “We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Thompson’s preparation for the Seattle game has been shaped by lessons from his rookie year in 2022 when he was thrust into action after Tagovailoa suffered two concussions and backup Teddy Bridgewater also was sidelined by injuries.
He says his experience with McDaniel’s intricate system, which emphasizes shifts and motions, has given him confidence heading into his third season.
“I think I have a very good understanding of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” Thompson said. “It’s less thinking, so I’m excited for this go-around.”