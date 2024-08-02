Who is Zhuri James, the adorable 9-year-old daughter of LeBron James?
LeBron James recently found himself in a classic dad moment when he embarrassed his daughter, Zhuri James, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
During the women's beach volleyball match on Thursday, August 2, between American duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss versus Chinese team Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi, LeBron celebrated the American victory with a little dance.
Zhuri, 9, responded by covering her face with her hands, seemingly embarrassed by her dad’s moves. The moment was caught on camera and is now being shared by fans on social media.
Born on October 22, 2014, Zhuri is the youngest child of LeBron and his high school sweetheart, Savannah James. She has two older brothers, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James.
In a 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Lebron shared about Zhuri, "My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys. So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy."
Despite her young age, Zhuri is no stranger to the spotlight. She has attended high-profile events like the ESPY Awards as well as red carpets and premieres, like that of her father's movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Zhuri also has an Instagram account managed by her parents, boasting over 400,000 followers, and she launched her own YouTube channel in 2020.
