LeBron James’s Daughter Was So Embarrassed by His Dance Moves at Olympic Event

Too relatable.

Andy Nesbitt

LeBron James showed off some dance moves Thursday night at a beach volleyball match, and his daughter wasn't impressed.
Dads, as we all know, can be really embarrassing, especially sometimes when you're out in public with them. And that's just not for us normal people, but also for celebrity dads who have had incredible careers while performing in front of millions of people and earning millions (and millions) dollars for doing so.

LeBron James's daughter, Zhuri, knows what we're talking about as she wasn't impressed with her famous dad's dance moves that he showed off while watching a beach volleyball match Thursday night at the Paris Olympics. LeBron, who has helped lead the men's basketball team to a 2-0 record thus far in the Games, just wanted to have a little fun while sipping on some wine and taking in the electric event.

Zhuri's reaction to her dad's moves was so relatable:

Dads, man. Gotta love 'em.

