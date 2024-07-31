Why Brazilian swimmer Ana Vieira was booted from Olympic Games Paris 2024
So much for fun and (Olympic) Games, huh?
Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira was sent home early from the Paris Olympics after making an unauthorized trip to the Eiffel Tower with her boyfriend and fellow teammate Gabriel Santos.
Ana Vieira and fellow swimmer Gabriel Santos left the athletes' village on Friday, July 26, without permission, according to the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).
The trip was reportedly noticed by officials after the pair posted pictures on social media, according to Reuters.
Santos, 28, received a warning, while Vieira, 22, was bid a swift adieu from the national team for reacting in "a disrespectful and aggressive manner" when confronted about her wrongdoing, a press release stated.
RELATED: Simone Biles beautifully shades ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner
The released also added: "COB received a statement this Saturday, the 27th, from the Head of the Brazilian Swimming Team, Gustavo Otsuka, informing that swimmers Ana Carolina Vieira and Gabriel Santos committed acts of indiscipline."
"With this, in agreement with the members of the Technical Committee of the sport, with the Head of the Team and with the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), the COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorization during the night of last Friday."
"Therefore, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira, with the penalty of dismissal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately."
Vieira was sent packing -- yet she claims she wasn't even allowed to pack her bags.
According to Brazilian media, swim chief Gustavo Otsuka, clearly miffed, said: "We are not here for fun or on holiday. We are here to work for Brazil, for the more than 200 million taxpayers who are working for us."
So she and her teammate boyfriend snuck out of the Olympic Village for a little Friday night fun, so what?
Well, it turns out the Olympics are serious business indeed.
