The reason Jackson Mahomes is getting trolled about being flirty with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend
Jackson Mahomes is raising eyebrows again after publicly thirsting over Kayla Nicole – who just so happens to be the ex-girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce.
Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother left a flirty comment on an Instagram post shared by the model on Sunday, August 18, who was showing off her outfit while out in New York City in a series of photos.
Nicole, 32, captioned the post, “Not in Ibiza.” Jackson, 24, took to the comments section, complimenting her with, “You ate with this fit,” and calling her look “very demure!” referring to a popular internet trend.
Jackson’s comment quickly attracted criticism from Instagram users, with many mocking him with clown emojis and calling him “corny” and a “creeper.”
Some even took jabs at his recent legal troubles, with one user sarcastically pointing out, “this man has committed sexual assault on camera,” while another agreed, referencing Jackson’s original comment, “Assaulting an innocent woman on camera, it’s not very demure.”
Those comments stem from Jackson’s arrest in May 2023, following allegations from Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, who accused him of forcibly kissing her — a moment captured on video.
Although he was initially charged with aggravated sexual battery, the charges were dropped in January due to Vaughn’s lack of cooperation with law enforcement.
As for Nicole – this isn’t the first time she’s crossed paths with Jackson. Back in February, the two were spotted chatting at the Aria Resort & Casino’s High Limit Lounge in photos obtained by TMZ, although it’s unclear whether their encounter was planned or coincidental.
Nicole has yet to publicly acknowledge Jackson’s comment.
