Why NFL star Puka Nacua blames Taylor Swift for Chiefs’ disastrous season
Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to play a monster game at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Beforehand, the Pro Bowl receiver went viral in all kinds of ways, including a shot at Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 11-3 Rams and the 11-3 Seahawks are batting it out for the NFC West crown. Nacua is no doubt a big part of the game plan with his 102 catches for 1367 yards and six touchdowns, but he certainly seemed chatty on a bunch of other topics in a live stream with Adin Ross and N3on.
Nacua dished on everything from roasting on fellow LA team the Los Angeles Chargers calling them “little brother”…
To destroying NFL referees, calling them “the worst”…
To working on a touchdown dance offensive to Jewish people…
To finally blaming the Chiefs’ failed season where they didn’t make the playoffs on Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, calling it the “Swift curse.”
Some absolutely wild stuff from Nacua at any time, but especially when the team is focused on a huge game. Head coach Sean McVay and the team shut it down, though, when Nacua tried to get them into the team facility.
McVay knows what’s up. What in the world was Nacua thinking?
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.