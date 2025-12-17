Why NFL star Puka Nacua blames Taylor Swift for Chiefs’ disastrous season

Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to play a monster game at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Beforehand, the Pro Bowl receiver went viral in all kinds of ways, including a shot at Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 11-3 Rams and the 11-3 Seahawks are batting it out for the NFC West crown. Nacua is no doubt a big part of the game plan with his 102 catches for 1367 yards and six touchdowns, but he certainly seemed chatty on a bunch of other topics in a live stream with Adin Ross and N3on.

Nacua dished on everything from roasting on fellow LA team the Los Angeles Chargers calling them “little brother”…

RELATED: ESPN star calling Travis Kelce's podcast 'stupid' is right, but so is 'First Take'

No Way: Rams star WR Puka Nacua ROASTS the Chargers calling them little brother and says they have to pay the Rams rent.



“Oh, it's definitely us. 100%. That's a little brother. We charge them like rent just to play at our stadium.”



Puka is becoming the most hated player in the… https://t.co/ILyHOA1z6O pic.twitter.com/1AdFKRNske — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2025

To destroying NFL referees, calling them “the worst”…

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has an issue with NFL referees.



Nacua criticized NFL officiating on a live stream with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. pic.twitter.com/iIpQ57DSZQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 17, 2025

RELATED: Taylor Swift's bff Selena Gomez has perfect sad face at Travis Kelce's crushing loss

To working on a touchdown dance offensive to Jewish people…

Rams star WR Puka Nacua also worked on a touchdown celebration dance on Adin Ross’ livestream in which he rubs his hands into the camera.



It’s an action can be seen as mocking Jewish people.



Nacua promised to do this dance after he scores. pic.twitter.com/Gttry6BeF8 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) December 17, 2025

To finally blaming the Chiefs’ failed season where they didn’t make the playoffs on Travis Kelce’s relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, calling it the “Swift curse.”

Insane: Rams star WR Puka Nacua blames Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce as the main reason the Chiefs missed the playoffs this season.



"It's got to be the Swift curse. After they ran out of the little bit of juice."



😬😬😬 https://t.co/3s5dzQbhls pic.twitter.com/06g9c2jlbr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 17, 2025

Some absolutely wild stuff from Nacua at any time, but especially when the team is focused on a huge game. Head coach Sean McVay and the team shut it down, though, when Nacua tried to get them into the team facility.

Puka Nacua tried to get two internet streamers into the Rams' facility for a video but Sean McVay and the team shut it down. https://t.co/qkLgca7yAk pic.twitter.com/8nsmKEis4g — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) December 17, 2025

McVay knows what’s up. What in the world was Nacua thinking?

