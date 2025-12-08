Taylor Swift's bff Selena Gomez has perfect sad face at Travis Kelce's crushing loss

The Kansas City Chiefs are in pure panic mode after Sunday night’s loss to the Houston Texans. On a night when the stars were out including Taylor Swift sitting with bestie Selena Gomez, the team —including Swift’s man Travis Kelce — faltered in the fourth quarter.

The team that has made three consecutive Super Bowls now sits at 6-7 on the outside looking in on he playoff picture with just four games remaining.

On Sunday vs. the tough Texans defense, they looked completely lost — even scoring zero first half points. Still, with a chance only down seven late in the 4th quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw it to Kelce for a catch he has made routinely in his career, but this time it bounced off his hands and shoulder pad for a game-killing interception.

KELCE DROPS IT AND MAHOMES IS PICKED OFF FOR THE 3RD TIME TONIGHT 😱



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/2bRwcqqGUb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2025

Kelce was absolutely dejected on the sideline afterward in disbelief.

Travis Kelce looks like he’s about to cry on the sidelines.



All he has done in his NFL career, the championships, the records… and also: the retirement rumors, is this it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hjmm0T6MQs — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 8, 2025

His fiancée Swift was in the suite sitting with Gomez throughout as fan cameras captured them.

📸| Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at today’s Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/jwy0gfW9KO — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) December 8, 2025

Gomez had the perfect sad look on her face watching it unfold, too.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Selena Gómez spotted at the Chiefs vs Texans game tonight! pic.twitter.com/NPpq0a1HQo — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) December 8, 2025

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was also in the Kelce suite.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the #ChiefsKingdom game tonight in the Kelce suite 🏈 pic.twitter.com/srxmcumTkl — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) December 8, 2025

Unfortunately, they witnessed one of Kelce’s worst career games. He finished with just one catch for eight yards and the drop in the 20-10 loss.

Kelce, who just set his wedding date with Swift, may have more time to plan than usual not playing ball in January and February the way things are looking now.

Will this be his final season in a Hall of Fame career? No doubt, he wants to get tonight’s taste out of his mouth as soon as possible.

He’s still well ahead in life, though.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift | Travis Kelce/Instagram

