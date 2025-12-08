Taylor Swift's bff Selena Gomez has perfect sad face at Travis Kelce's crushing loss
The Kansas City Chiefs are in pure panic mode after Sunday night’s loss to the Houston Texans. On a night when the stars were out including Taylor Swift sitting with bestie Selena Gomez, the team —including Swift’s man Travis Kelce — faltered in the fourth quarter.
The team that has made three consecutive Super Bowls now sits at 6-7 on the outside looking in on he playoff picture with just four games remaining.
On Sunday vs. the tough Texans defense, they looked completely lost — even scoring zero first half points. Still, with a chance only down seven late in the 4th quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw it to Kelce for a catch he has made routinely in his career, but this time it bounced off his hands and shoulder pad for a game-killing interception.
Kelce was absolutely dejected on the sideline afterward in disbelief.
His fiancée Swift was in the suite sitting with Gomez throughout as fan cameras captured them.
Gomez had the perfect sad look on her face watching it unfold, too.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was also in the Kelce suite.
Unfortunately, they witnessed one of Kelce’s worst career games. He finished with just one catch for eight yards and the drop in the 20-10 loss.
Kelce, who just set his wedding date with Swift, may have more time to plan than usual not playing ball in January and February the way things are looking now.
Will this be his final season in a Hall of Fame career? No doubt, he wants to get tonight’s taste out of his mouth as soon as possible.
He’s still well ahead in life, though.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.