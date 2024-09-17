Who is Witney Carson? Meet Danny Amendola's 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner
Dancing With The Stars returns for season 33 on Tuesday, September 17, with another star-studded class including several professional athletes. Former NFL star Danny Amendola is among the pros who will be hitting the dance floor.
Amendola joined the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech and went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion. Now, with the help of Witney Carson, Amendola will look to add more hardware to his trophy case.
The 30-year-old Carson is no stranger to reality television, so let's get to know the blonde bombshell who will try to help Amendola to the top.
'So You Think You Can Dance'
Carson began her meteoric rise to fame as an 18-year-old contestant on the reality series So You Think You Can Dance in 2012.
She had a successful run on the show, eventually finishing as the second runner-up.
The professional Latin ballroom dancer was able to capitalize on her success to earn a spot on Dancing With The Stars in early 2013.
'Dancing With The Stars'
Carson joined DWTS as a troupe member in seasons 16 and 17 before being promoted to a professional partner in season 18.
One season later, she won season 19 as the partner of actor and comedian Alfonso Ribeiro.
For her efforts that season, Carson received a nomination for Outstanding Choreography at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Off of the dance floor
Carson has been married to Carson McAllister since 2016. The couple has two children.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
