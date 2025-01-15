Cameron Brink rocks boardroom glam for meeting with iconic fashion magazine
There is no stopping Cameron Brink. After her rookie campaign with the LA Sparks, which wascut short by a devastating knee injury, the rising WNBA star's star power landed herthe honor of being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
She has since continued to make waves in the fashion world with some stunning fits everytime she steps out.
This week, Brink traveled to New York City and pulled up to the HQ of an iconic fashion magazine; the one and only Harper's Bazaar in Midtown Manhattan.
Brink's friend, model Chloe Brown, shared a photo of the LA Sparks forward in the boardroom during what appears to be a presentation, and Brink brought her best business glam.
"Business slay," Chloe wrote with Harper's Bazaar issues laid out across the table.
When she's not in the boardroom, Brink has been putting in work on the basketball court with Mist BC of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league which is set to launch this week in Miami, Florida.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.
