Cameron Brink stuns in tiny minidress, custom heels for Stanford graduation
Cameron Brink is one of the top rising stars in the WNBA. After her rookie campaign with the LA Sparks, which was cut short by a devastating knee injury, her star power landed her the honor of being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
And now, she can add her most prestigious title to date: Stanford University graduate.
Brink has officially graduated from Stanford and celebrated the big achievement with a stunning look and photoshoot.
The LA Sparks' top pick rocked a white minidress with custom white heels from Stewart Weitzman to match. The heels feature Brink's jersey No. 22 in crystals. The custom work was done by A-Morir.
A video shared by Stewart Weitzman shows off Brink's full look.
An All-Star look for a future All-Star player.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
She's poised to make a huge impact when she returns to the court in 2025.
