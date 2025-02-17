The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese drops heart-racing mirror selfie in colorful head scarf

The Chicago Sky forward shines once again — this time in her own mirror.

Joseph Galizia

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese emerged as one of the biggest superstars in the WNBA following her debut 2024 season. Now, the Chicago Sky player is scoring points on social media with a sizzling fit.

Reese, 22, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, and shared a mirror selfie that is capturing the internet's attention. In the photo, Reese rocked a white button-down shirt, black jeans, and a glamorous necklace. To top it all off, she wore a multi-colored head scarf that brought the entire ensemble together.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese shares a mirror selfie via her Instagram stories. / Photo Credit: Angel Reese on Instagram

RELATED: Angel Reese stuns in sultry leopard-print bikini selfie

Reese is currently involved in the brand-new Unrivaled women's basketball league, where she plays for the Rose Club. Unrivaled features some of the best players in the world competing in a three-on-three format.

The seventh overall draft pick in 2024 is also preparing for the 2025 WNBA season. On Monday, February 17, she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to promote the Chicago Sky's first pre-season game this May. The exhibition also happens to fall on her 23rd birthday.

"The best way to spend my birthday in Wintrust!! May 6 yall better be there!!! THANK YA!!" she wrote.

Reese isn't just a top baller, but a great daughter. She revealed on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast that she had paid off her mom's mortgage.

“That was my biggest goal in life,” said the WNBA superstar to her mom who was a guest on the show. “To retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don't need me for no money that's why I could always say you ain't never needed for me no money and I love that about you.”

The 2025 WNBA season begins May 16th.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News