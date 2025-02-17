WNBA star Angel Reese drops heart-racing mirror selfie in colorful head scarf
Angel Reese emerged as one of the biggest superstars in the WNBA following her debut 2024 season. Now, the Chicago Sky player is scoring points on social media with a sizzling fit.
Reese, 22, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, and shared a mirror selfie that is capturing the internet's attention. In the photo, Reese rocked a white button-down shirt, black jeans, and a glamorous necklace. To top it all off, she wore a multi-colored head scarf that brought the entire ensemble together.
Reese is currently involved in the brand-new Unrivaled women's basketball league, where she plays for the Rose Club. Unrivaled features some of the best players in the world competing in a three-on-three format.
The seventh overall draft pick in 2024 is also preparing for the 2025 WNBA season. On Monday, February 17, she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to promote the Chicago Sky's first pre-season game this May. The exhibition also happens to fall on her 23rd birthday.
"The best way to spend my birthday in Wintrust!! May 6 yall better be there!!! THANK YA!!" she wrote.
Reese isn't just a top baller, but a great daughter. She revealed on her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast that she had paid off her mom's mortgage.
“That was my biggest goal in life,” said the WNBA superstar to her mom who was a guest on the show. “To retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don't need me for no money that's why I could always say you ain't never needed for me no money and I love that about you.”
The 2025 WNBA season begins May 16th.
