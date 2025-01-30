Angel Reese's mom in tears after WNBA star's life-changing gift surprise
Angel Reese is keeping the surprises coming, for the fans and for her loved ones. And her hard work is certainly paying off for those around her.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward dropped a new episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast featuring her mother, who is also named Angel Reese. During the podcast, Reese revealed to Mama Reese that she had paid off her mortgage.
The revelation came toward the end of the episode, which was taped on Mama Reese’s birthday. Upon giving her mother a cake, Reese revealed to the news, and let her know that she no longer has to work.
The news brought Mama Reese to tears, but she managed to keep her composure as Reese sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
“That was my biggest goal in life,” said the WNBA superstar, “to retire you, and to pay your mortgage, or whatever you wanted for you to not work. But obviously, you a hardworking woman you don't need me for no money that's why I could always say you ain't never needed for me no money and I love that about you.”
In other Reese news, the basketball star has partnered with McDonald's to launch the Angel Reese special, which is dropping on Monday, Feb. 10. This special marks McDonald’s first national deal with a female athlete.
Fans can also look forward to seeing her on the court this Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET, as the Rose BC faces the Phantoms BC.
