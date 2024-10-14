WNBA star Cameron Brink's beach photo shoot is giving 'goddess' in Grecian-style dress, cropped tank, and more
Cameron Brink didn't have the 2024 she was hoping for on the court, but the WNBA star continues to build her brand off of it.
Brink, 22, joined the popular jewelry brand gorjana as an ambassador and cemented that partnership with a new joint post on Instagram. The star Los Angeles Sparks' forward, who was selected NO. 2 overall in the WNBA draft, poses in a knockout blue dress that showcased her goddess-esque features. In a second look, she donned a stylish turtleneck accompanied with some massive gorjana bling.
The post revealed when Brink became a fan of the brand. It stated in the caption, "While attending Stanford University, she fell in love with our brand after visiting our store at Stanford Shopping Center, and we fell in love right back when we met her. A powerhouse on the court and an inspiration to girls and women across the country, we are so excited to welcome Cam to the gorjana family, and can’t wait to share more with all of you!"
Brink couldn't be happier with the partnership, writing. "The best day!" in the comments section.
Back in June, Brink suffered a torn ACL that put an end to her debut season in the WNBA and forced her to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she still got a special moment in Paris after her longtime boyfriend, Ben Felter, proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower, a proposal that big WNBA names Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese gushed over.
When Brink does return from injury she plans on making her presence known, and now can do it with another sponsorship deal in her pocket.
Oct. 12— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto