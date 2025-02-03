The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink smiles from ear to ear after swapping jerseys with NHL star Leo Carlsson

The popular WNBA player shared some love with a fellow professional Los Angeles athlete.

Joseph Galizia

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cameron Brink continues to grow her contacts in Los Angeles — and now has added a rising star from the NHL to that list.

Brink, 23, attended the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Montreal Canadians on Sunday, February 2, a game that the Ducks went on to win 3-2. The Los Angeles Sparks player enjoyed the game sitting in the front row. 

Afterward, Brink met up with Ducks rising star Leo Carlsson for a jersey swap — and showed off her excitement with a huge smile from ear to ear. The moment was documented on Instagram by the official pages of the Ducks, Sparks, and NHL. 

"The next generation of stars in SoCal," the caption read. 

Brink went down with an ACL injury in the summer of 2020, cutting short her rookie season in the WNBA. The setback also forced the second overall draft pick to miss the Paris, Olympics. 

Fortunately, Brink has kept her profile up due to her off-season activities. She recently attended Fashion Week in France — donning a fire-red miniskirt, vest, and black boots combo. She also went viral after posing next to 7-foot-3 NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Brink recently announced that she would not be competing in the 2025 WNBA season because of her ACL injury — and has since been rehabbing to return for her 2026 campaign. 

