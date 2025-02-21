6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over teammates in crazy photo standing on stairs
Cameron Brink makes most of her Los Angeles Sparks teammates look small. Add in some stairs and she looks like Victor Wembanyama standing next to them.
Standing at 6-foot-4, the lengthy Brink can make a big-time celebrity like Jamie Foxx look tiny standing side-by-side with him. She recently welcomed new Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum and made her look like she was a junior high basketball player.
The only time we’ve seen Brink look small was in fact when she posed with the San Antonio Spurs’ Wembanayama.
The Sparks recently celebrated Plum’s arrival to the team with an official welcome with the jersey and her new teammates there.
On Friday, the 23-year-old Brink re-posted one of the photo standing next to Plum and Dearica Hamby while on the stairs. Brink said, “My people 💜💛.”
Plum stands at 5-foot-8, while Hamby is 6-foot-3 herself, but the stairs make Brink about 7-foot.
Brink is almost fully recovered from the ACL injury and surgery that ended her first season in June. She’s even doing step back lunges with a small child in her arms.
The three teammates will make quite the trio in LA come May, where they hope Brink will play as big as she looks here all season.
