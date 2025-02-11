6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dwarfs Jamie Foxx standing back-to-back
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink makes most people feel small at 6-foot-4. Seeing her next to an average size Hollywood A-lister is stunning, though.
Brink, 23, is a basketball rising star with movie star looks and fits whether she’s rocking a sheer top, miniskirt while in New York City, or a tiny miniskirt and knee-high boots for a winning combination on Wheel of Fortune, or sitting courtside in a full-length coat at the NBA Paris Game where only Victor Wembanyama made her look small.
She recently released her new podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where they discuss a variety of topics like Brink’s giant engagement ring, and defending Steph from NBA bullies.
Given her growing fame and being in the LA market, Brink gets to meet a lot of celebrities like actor Jamie Foxx. Brink took an epic picture with the 5-foot-9 Foxx standing back-to-back and the height difference is stunning.
Brink is still rehabbing her injured knee she hurt back in June that required surgery, but she’s looking good and feeling good as evident of her putting up shots in some short shorts.
She unfortunately couldn’t participate in this year’s 3x3 Unrivaled league as she was chosen by the Lunar Owls, but she’ll be ready by the WNBA season.
Photos like her with Foxx show why she’s just built different and the Sparks expect big things from her in year two with a new-look team.
