WNBA star Cameron Brink reveals expensive wedding details with awkward dilemma
No matter how big or small a wedding is, planning it is always super stressful.
In the latest episode of athlete celebrities being just like us (with a lot more money), let's welcome WNBA star and fashion influencer Cameron Brink and her fiancé Ben Felter.
The Stanford Cardinal college sweethearts, who got engaged in Paris overlooking the Eiffel Tower, are planning a swanky, very expensive wedding.
Brink, 23, admits that she's the most stressed about the guest list, which is currently only 300 people at $500 per person!
"Who makes the cut I guess," Brink tells her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee on the latest episode of their podcast, "Straight To Cam."
"Because we both know so many people, but my parents were telling me. It's like, assume you have to pay $500 a head - where we're having our reception, which is expensive, and that's over 300 people. We had a list that was like 450, something insane. That's just too much."
You think?!
Curry-Lee, herself of course from an NBA royalty family, tells the Los Angeles Sparks and future Unrivaled Lunar Owls power forward not to stress about it too much, and gives her the useful advice to try to always remember that she's marrying the person she loves. Don't let the stress of the guest list get in the way.
Given Sydel and Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, are Brinks godparents, we'll assume most of the Currys will make the 300-person cut.
