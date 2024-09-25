Gabby Williams has back-to-back stunners in WNBA playoffs fits
Gabby Williams isn’t letting anything faze her. The Seattle Storm forward has arrived to Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, where tonight, the Storm will once again face the Las Vegas Aces in the second WNBA playoff game of the season.
Upon her fabulous entrance, Williams stepped in keeping it simple with a black tube top, a baggy gray sweater, and matching pants. She completed the fit with gray and white sneakers and mysterious dark shades.
This entrance comes after a Storm endured a 78-67 loss against the Aces on Sunday, September 22. Williams finished this game with 14 points and eight rebounds. While the Storm had started the game off strong, but the offense crashed out in the fourth quarter, as lay-ups and three-pointers missed, big time.
Now, the Storm is facing elimination if they don’t win against the Aces tonight. In a press conference Sunday night, following the game, Williams revealed that the Storm had no intention of brushing off this loss, or taking any breaks.
“There's obviously a lot of things that we need to learn from this game so…we're going to watch this game. We're going to watch every minute, every second,” Williams said. “We're going to see what went wrong. We did do a lot of positive things, so how can we build on that as well?”
And in true Williams spirit, she’s applying the same on-the-court mentality to her wardrobe — constantly leveling up.
