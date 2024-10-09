The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt's dreamiest, steamiest pics from her Maldives vacation

Sophie Hessekiel

Alica Schmidt and Shaunae Miller-Uibo run the second leg in the mixed 4 x 400m relay during the World Athletics Relays at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.
Alica Schmidt and Shaunae Miller-Uibo run the second leg in the mixed 4 x 400m relay during the World Athletics Relays at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is Alica Schmidt in heaven? Not quite, but the Olympic track and field star appeared to be on cloud nine in her pictures from the St. Regis resort in Maldives.

Schmidt, 25, posted a magical series of photos of herself on a hammock suspended over a crystal-clear ocean. The German runner, who has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest athlete” by many and has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone, looked totally blissed out with a novel (Archer’s Voice by Mia Sheridan, in case you’re curious), a bikini, and a fluffy white comforter.

All of Alica’s pics from her Maldives vacation have looked out of this world, but we picked out some of the most stunning pics.

1. Coffee and a view

An ocean view screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
An ocean view screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

2. Night out in white

Alica Schmidt
Alica Schmidt / Alica Schmidt, Instagram

Schmidt showed off her toned legs and abs in a more formal, two-piece white look.

3. On the run

Treadmill screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Treadmill screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

Even on vacation, the Hugo Boss brand ambassador took time to train on the treadmill.

4. Shades of blue

Blue swim cover-up, screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Blue swim cover-up, screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

The blonde bombshell looked like a dream in breezy blue swim cover up and matching bikini.

5. Free-wheeling

Biking screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Biking screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

6. Underwater explorer

Snorkel screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Snorkel screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

If they ever announce Olympic snorkeling, sign Alica up! In a green bikini and a pair of goggles, Schmidt gushed over the beauty of the underworld.

7. Cannonball!

Cannonball! Screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Cannonball! Screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram
Alica dries her hair after a plunge. Screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram
Alica dries her hair after a plunge. Screenshot from Alica Schmidt's Instagram / Alica Schmidt via Instagram

The Olympian made a splash in an orange two-piece.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos

What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star

Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag

Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes

Published |Modified
Sophie Hessekiel
SOPHIE HESSEKIEL

Home/News