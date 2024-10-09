'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt's dreamiest, steamiest pics from her Maldives vacation
Is Alica Schmidt in heaven? Not quite, but the Olympic track and field star appeared to be on cloud nine in her pictures from the St. Regis resort in Maldives.
Schmidt, 25, posted a magical series of photos of herself on a hammock suspended over a crystal-clear ocean. The German runner, who has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest athlete” by many and has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone, looked totally blissed out with a novel (Archer’s Voice by Mia Sheridan, in case you’re curious), a bikini, and a fluffy white comforter.
All of Alica’s pics from her Maldives vacation have looked out of this world, but we picked out some of the most stunning pics.
1. Coffee and a view
2. Night out in white
Schmidt showed off her toned legs and abs in a more formal, two-piece white look.
3. On the run
Even on vacation, the Hugo Boss brand ambassador took time to train on the treadmill.
4. Shades of blue
The blonde bombshell looked like a dream in breezy blue swim cover up and matching bikini.
5. Free-wheeling
6. Underwater explorer
If they ever announce Olympic snorkeling, sign Alica up! In a green bikini and a pair of goggles, Schmidt gushed over the beauty of the underworld.
7. Cannonball!
The Olympian made a splash in an orange two-piece.
