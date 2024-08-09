The Athlete Lifestyle logo

‘World’s sexiest’ Olympian Alica Schmidt shares heartwarming photo after elimination

The German international social media star was full of gratitude after crashing out of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the 4x400 meter relay.

Matthew Graham

Jul 26, 2024: Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River.
Jul 26, 2024: Eiffel Tower during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

“World’s sexiest athlete” gets thrown around a lot every Olympic cycle, and with the Summer Olympics in the glamorous city of Paris in 2024, it seemed to ramp up to another level.

German track and field 400-meter runner Alica Schmidt is often dubbed with that title, and her 5.4 million Instagram followers prove she’s also a popular social media influencer.

On the track, she and her German teammates failed to qualify in the 4x400 meters final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Instead of pouting about it, making excuses, getting kicked out of the Olympic Village, or as some social media influencers have conveniently done, not posting anything, she took to her Instagram stories to thank friends, families, and fans for a great experience.

Schmidt also added this caption on the above photo on her IG story: “Having my family & friends here means the world… Thank you for always having my back.”

RELATED: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model

As American fans especially, it’s always about winning at the Olympics, or at least medaling. It’s great to see Schmidt using her platform to give perspective that it’s an amazing accomplishment to even qualify and compete at the Olympics. Most of us sitting on the couch will never come close to that dream.

The social media star also reposted a user’s story with the caption, “Been a fan since the last Olympics, and finally got to watch her run live. So proud of you… Well done!

Well done indeed.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Love it: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s tearful husband after Olympic gold will make you cry

Shoot your shot: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal

Summer vibes: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair

Who ya got?: Steph Curry picks sides in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef

Who ya got? x 2: Ewa Swoboda, viral Olympian model, challenges IShowSpeed

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News Feed Page