‘World’s sexiest’ Olympian Alica Schmidt shares heartwarming photo after elimination
“World’s sexiest athlete” gets thrown around a lot every Olympic cycle, and with the Summer Olympics in the glamorous city of Paris in 2024, it seemed to ramp up to another level.
German track and field 400-meter runner Alica Schmidt is often dubbed with that title, and her 5.4 million Instagram followers prove she’s also a popular social media influencer.
On the track, she and her German teammates failed to qualify in the 4x400 meters final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Instead of pouting about it, making excuses, getting kicked out of the Olympic Village, or as some social media influencers have conveniently done, not posting anything, she took to her Instagram stories to thank friends, families, and fans for a great experience.
Schmidt also added this caption on the above photo on her IG story: “Having my family & friends here means the world… Thank you for always having my back.”
As American fans especially, it’s always about winning at the Olympics, or at least medaling. It’s great to see Schmidt using her platform to give perspective that it’s an amazing accomplishment to even qualify and compete at the Olympics. Most of us sitting on the couch will never come close to that dream.
The social media star also reposted a user’s story with the caption, “Been a fan since the last Olympics, and finally got to watch her run live. So proud of you… Well done!
Well done indeed.
