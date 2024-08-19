Jake Paul trolls booing crowd with odd Mike Tyson, NYC burn (VIDEO)
While their buzzy boxing match may have gotten pushed back from July to November, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson haven’t taken a break from talking trash. During a New York City press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC on Sunday, Paul had some words — for his opponent and for the big city.
The match was originally scheduled to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and stream live on Netflix. Due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up while on a flight back in May, the fight was rescheduled to Nov. 15.
This time around, Tyson expressed that he is feeling happy, healthy, and confident following the medical scare.
“I'm very prepared,” said Tyson, per USA Today. “I had a small adversity, I got sick, but I got better. I feel good."
But of course, Paul wasn’t going to go easy on him, even if the match is still two months away. The Ohio native was met with boos from the crowd. He returned the gesture, telling the audience “boo yourselves, New York.” He then somehow managed to make his diss to the Big Apple an attack on Mike Tyson as well.
“You are just like Mike Tyson,” said Paul addressing the city. “You were good 20 years ago. F**k you, New York.”
Later on, Paul implied that he is the sole reason that the fight is even happening in the first place, claiming that he “brought [Tyson] the deal” with Netflix. He suggests Tyson owes him thanks, and warns him, "I'm gonna discipline you like a son.”
Paul’s cockiness evidently ticked off the audience, but Tyson assured the crowd he would make Paul eat his words.
“Listen, as soon as I catch this guy, he’s going to be running around,” said Tyson. “As soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over.”
Tyson then shoved Paul onstage, which the audience cheered on. However, true to his arrogant nature, Paul later took to social media to mock Tyson.
As evidenced by the crowd reactions — and the overwhelming support for Tyson — the hype for the upcoming fight hasn’t dwindled. And fans hope they will have the last laugh this November.
