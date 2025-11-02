The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yamamato shares four words in English celebrating Dodgers World Series with trophy

The MVP and one of Game 7’s heroes posted with an iconic photo all Los Angeles fans will love.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers headed home on Sunday after their epic Game 7 World Series win in Toronto the night before. MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto took an epic photo from the plane and shared four well-earned words in English on the post.

The 27-year-old Japanese pitcher won three games in the World Series — all on the road — vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, including Game 6 and then Game 7 when he came in for 2.2 innings after throwing 96 pitches the night before.

It was an epic performances for the ages that even had Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calling him out as “The G.O.A.T.” during his speech after the game.

RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics

Yamamoto already took some awesome photos with the trophy with his fellow teammates from Japan in Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki.

RELATED: Yamamoto does not seem to be dating Niki Niwa as World Series Game 7 hero

Then the Dodgers shared one with different players holding the trophy and one with Yamamoto asleep with it on the plane. He reposted it and wrote, “Such a happy flight!”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Instagram

Yamamoto usually speaks through his Japanese interpreter and posts in his native language, so it came as a surprise to see his post in English reacting to it.

He’s been in the MLB from Japan only two seasons with the Dodgers and already has two championships and a World Series MVP on his resume.

Indeed it was a happy flight home.

Yamamoto and the Dodgers will have their parade in Los Angeles on Monday.

yamamot
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News