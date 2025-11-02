Yamamato shares four words in English celebrating Dodgers World Series with trophy
The Los Angeles Dodgers headed home on Sunday after their epic Game 7 World Series win in Toronto the night before. MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto took an epic photo from the plane and shared four well-earned words in English on the post.
The 27-year-old Japanese pitcher won three games in the World Series — all on the road — vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, including Game 6 and then Game 7 when he came in for 2.2 innings after throwing 96 pitches the night before.
It was an epic performances for the ages that even had Dodgers manager Dave Roberts calling him out as “The G.O.A.T.” during his speech after the game.
RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics
Yamamoto already took some awesome photos with the trophy with his fellow teammates from Japan in Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki.
RELATED: Yamamoto does not seem to be dating Niki Niwa as World Series Game 7 hero
Then the Dodgers shared one with different players holding the trophy and one with Yamamoto asleep with it on the plane. He reposted it and wrote, “Such a happy flight!”
Yamamoto usually speaks through his Japanese interpreter and posts in his native language, so it came as a surprise to see his post in English reacting to it.
He’s been in the MLB from Japan only two seasons with the Dodgers and already has two championships and a World Series MVP on his resume.
Indeed it was a happy flight home.
Yamamoto and the Dodgers will have their parade in Los Angeles on Monday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS