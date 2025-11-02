Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics
Yoshinobu Yamamoto pulled off what many believe to be the greatest pitching performance in World Series history to deliver the Los Angeles Dodgers back-to-back championships. The World Series MVP had a special moment with his family after the game.
Yamamoto won three games in the series against the Toronto Blue Jays — all on the road in Games 2,6, and 7 on Saturday night. He’s just the fourth pitcher to win a Game 6 and 7 in the World Series, and he did it with 2.2 innings of incredible moments after throwing 96 pitches the night before.
It wasn’t easy as he had to have moments like Andy Pages’ insane catch, Miguel Rojas’ fielding and throw home, a Will Smith home run in the top of the 11th inning, and Mookie Betts turning the game-winning double play.
With that play, it sealed Yamamoto’s status as a legend of the game, and gave him his second ring in two seasons with the Dodgers after signing from Japan.
He was seen after the game taking some epic photos with the Dodgers’ Japanese trio of Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and himself.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts even screamed out “G.O.A.T.” into the microphone for him while the team received their trophy and Yamamoto the MVP.
It was this moment after the game with family, though, that was extra special.
That picture says it all.
Yamamoto is such a quiet figure in LA, but now forever beloved and etched into its rich sports history. Game 7 was his moment and he, the team, and the fans will never forget it.
