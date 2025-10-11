Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love with cooking fit
Deion Sanders continues to struggle with health issues and had another surgery this week for blood clots in his legs. While his girlfriend Karrueche Tran was by his bedside, Deion’s former wife showed him some love in her own way.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion was married to Pilar form 1999 to 2013. They have three kids together in Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders.
While Deion has shown in the past he’s not on team Pilar all the time like his diss in front of the whole football team before this season started, they came together for the kids after the 2025 NFL Draft when Shedeur was taking by the Cleveland Browns and Shilo was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They took this epic family photo below all together.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar rips ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan for slamming her son
Pilar has also supported her sons at games in college and the NFL where she had on a “sassy” fit for Shilo’s preseason Bucs game, and an eye-catching orange custom “12” look for Shedeur’s game.
RELATED: Shilo Sanders jokes with dad Deion in hospital about money after blood clot surgery
On Friday, she showed off cooking up an amazing-looking meal while rocking the Colorado sweatshirt. She wrote, “Chef’s 💋“ on it and “#legendary.”
Her sons don’t go to the school anymore, but it’s nice to see her supporting Deion this week and on the eve of a Buffaloes game.
She may not have said anything, but it’s subtle support.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup