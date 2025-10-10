The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win

The rookie New York Giants quarterback is becoming an NFL superstar. Only his mom Kara is getting as much attention.

Matthew Graham

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks with players after winning the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jaxson Dart is becoming an NFL superstar as the baby-face New York Giants slayer.

After bursting onto the scene with an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the rookie first-round pick dusted off the disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints to destroy their bitter NFC East rivals and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a stunning Thursday Night Football victory, 34-17.

Oct. 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The only one getting a piece of Dart's exponentially growing spotlight is his fitness instructor mom Kara, who has been spotted on the sidelines for each of his starts. And each time, NFL fans can't get enough of her as she was the biggest Giants storyline at the Superdome before kickoff.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) shake hands after the game at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That trend continued tonight as mother and son hugged after the game, along with dad Brandon too, who was a college football safety at Utah, and Kara's fit was an on-fire 2025 Giants jacket with matching black boots and jeans.

Mrs. Dart was also interviewed after the game by Charissa Thompson on the Amazon Prime postgame show, and mama was beaming with pride.

Amazon Prime/Thursday Night Football

"Well, I'm going to get emotional," Mrs. Dart said. "I think when you have a child that works as hard as he does and dream as big as he dreams, that's what you want for him... So it's really special."

Mrs. Dart is so popular, in fact, that one of the main searches is for "jaxson dart dad girlfriend." No, ladies and gentleman, that's Dart's mom.

Amazon Prime/Thursday Night Football

Naturally, only Dart's fellow rookie and head-butting team bestie Cam Skattebo could outdo both of them with ripping his shirt, WWE style, shenanigans.

It's a great night for the Giants and the Darts, and the hype machine is growing exponentially for both mother and son.

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) talks to his mom, Kara, prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

