Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking Eagles win
Jaxson Dart is becoming an NFL superstar as the baby-face New York Giants slayer.
After bursting onto the scene with an upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the rookie first-round pick dusted off the disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints to destroy their bitter NFC East rivals and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a stunning Thursday Night Football victory, 34-17.
The only one getting a piece of Dart's exponentially growing spotlight is his fitness instructor mom Kara, who has been spotted on the sidelines for each of his starts. And each time, NFL fans can't get enough of her as she was the biggest Giants storyline at the Superdome before kickoff.
That trend continued tonight as mother and son hugged after the game, along with dad Brandon too, who was a college football safety at Utah, and Kara's fit was an on-fire 2025 Giants jacket with matching black boots and jeans.
Mrs. Dart was also interviewed after the game by Charissa Thompson on the Amazon Prime postgame show, and mama was beaming with pride.
"Well, I'm going to get emotional," Mrs. Dart said. "I think when you have a child that works as hard as he does and dream as big as he dreams, that's what you want for him... So it's really special."
Mrs. Dart is so popular, in fact, that one of the main searches is for "jaxson dart dad girlfriend." No, ladies and gentleman, that's Dart's mom.
Naturally, only Dart's fellow rookie and head-butting team bestie Cam Skattebo could outdo both of them with ripping his shirt, WWE style, shenanigans.
It's a great night for the Giants and the Darts, and the hype machine is growing exponentially for both mother and son.
