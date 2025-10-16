Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS Game 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers return home to Dodger Stadium two wins away from making it back to the World Series. They hope to get Shohei Ohtani’s bat going in the NLCS Game 3 matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. His wife Mamiko was certainly shining with her smile with the other WAGs before first pitch.
The defending champions took two games in Milwaukee and hold a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Ohtani has struggled all playoffs and while he did get an RBI single in Game 2, he went 1-for-5 from the plate and struck out late with the bases loaded.
Mamiko didn’t travel to Wisconsin after having the couple’s first child with a daughter back in April. She has been a star at the team’s home games throughout the playoffs where at one she rocked a unique look outside of the matching WAGs, where another she went with the all-black look they all went with.
For Game 3, Mamiko had a big smile with most of her fit hidden behind Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna (fourth from the back left).
Shohei and Mamiko married in February of 2024. She was a big hit last playoffs as well.
The Dodgers have been winning despite Ohtani being in a big slump. That’s scary for the Brewers as he’s definitely due.
Mamiko hopes it will be today with her in attendance to root him on.
