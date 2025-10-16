The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS Game 3

The wife of the MVP makes her first appearance of the series with the team back in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home to Dodger Stadium two wins away from making it back to the World Series. They hope to get Shohei Ohtani’s bat going in the NLCS Game 3 matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. His wife Mamiko was certainly shining with her smile with the other WAGs before first pitch.

The defending champions took two games in Milwaukee and hold a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Ohtani has struggled all playoffs and while he did get an RBI single in Game 2, he went 1-for-5 from the plate and struck out late with the bases loaded.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko’s custom '17' fit was a hit last series

Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani went 1-5 in Game 2 / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Mamiko didn’t travel to Wisconsin after having the couple’s first child with a daughter back in April. She has been a star at the team’s home games throughout the playoffs where at one she rocked a unique look outside of the matching WAGs, where another she went with the all-black look they all went with.

For Game 3, Mamiko had a big smile with most of her fit hidden behind Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna (fourth from the back left).

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's rarely-seen wife Mamiko Tanaka is 'absolute baller' in her own right

Shohei and Mamiko married in February of 2024. She was a big hit last playoffs as well.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

The Dodgers have been winning despite Ohtani being in a big slump. That’s scary for the Brewers as he’s definitely due.

Mamiko hopes it will be today with her in attendance to root him on.

Mamiko Tanaka
March 20, 2024: Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, at the USA World Tour Seoul Series opening game in South Korea. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

