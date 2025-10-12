Penn State's James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game possibly
By the time you read this, James Franklin might have already been fired as the Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach.
After back-to-back embarrassing losses to UCLA and Northwestern at home, 22-21, becoming the first HC in 30 years to suffer two defeats in a row as a 20-point favorite, every Happy Valley fan wants Franklin, 53, fired, even though he has the ninth-highest buyout for any CFB coach at $56.66 million.
The sad-looking Pennsylvania native lingered on the field at Beaver Stadium as if he knew this would be his last game with Penn State, with cameras awkwardly in his face like they knew it too. (To add insult to injury, literally, quarterback Drew Allar also suffered a season-ending injury.)
After the game, Franklin shared emotional hugs with his daughters Shola and Addison, better known as Addy, which is the usual after-the-game ritual, but it seemed to take on extra gravitas with his job in jeopardy.
Franklin and his daughters also share the same pregame ritual of holding hands and doing a lap around the field as they enter the stadium.
It was a similar scene in the College Football Playoff last season when Penn State blew the game late against Notre Dame with a shot to go the national championship game, and it was Addison who was upset before Franklin had to deal with running back Nick Singleton losing his cool coming out of the locker room after such a heartbreaking loss.
Unfortunately for Franklin and his girls, this might be their last time sharing these touching moments outside of the locker room at Beaver Stadium, unless it's one day on the visitors' side, with dad coaching another team.
