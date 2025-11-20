The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yamamoto recruits free agent Munetaka Murakami for Dodgers caught having sushi

Will the back-to-back champions also land the most coveted Japanese hitter since Shohei Ohtani? The World Series MVP appears to be making his best pitch.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts after throwing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts after throwing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the main reason the Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions. Now, he’s recruiting another prized Japanese player to the team with a sushi dinner making his best offseason pitch.

Yamamoto, 27, has spent two seasons with the Dodgers after coming over from Japan. The pitcher won three games in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays — all on the road — and both Games 6, 7 in one of the most legendary performances of all time. He was a no-brained for the MVP.

He, along with regular season MVP Shohei Ohtani, are two superstars from Japan that have come to LA. Fellow pitcher Roku Sasaki is also a budding star they also have gotten to sign with the team.

Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the World Series championship parade and celebration. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, will the most coveted hitter since Ohtani in Munetaka Murakami be joining them?

In 2022, Murakami had an NPB single-season home run record with 56 home runs, won the Triple Crown, and earned the Central League MVP award. He had 33 last year. More importantly, he’ only 25 years old.

The Dodgers already have baseball’s highest payroll at $350 million last season. Will they add to it with Murakami? Yamamoto was just spotted having a nice dinner with him.

Here’s some more photos from the night:

Dodgers fans should be excited about this possibility. It remains to be seen where he ultmately chooses, but imagine Murakami in a lineup with Ohtani.

Anything is possible with the team’s deep pockets. The Dodgers dynasty isn’t anywhere near done.

Munetaka Murakami
Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) looks on after hitting a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

