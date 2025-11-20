Yamamoto recruits free agent Munetaka Murakami for Dodgers caught having sushi
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the main reason the Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back World Series champions. Now, he’s recruiting another prized Japanese player to the team with a sushi dinner making his best offseason pitch.
Yamamoto, 27, has spent two seasons with the Dodgers after coming over from Japan. The pitcher won three games in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays — all on the road — and both Games 6, 7 in one of the most legendary performances of all time. He was a no-brained for the MVP.
He, along with regular season MVP Shohei Ohtani, are two superstars from Japan that have come to LA. Fellow pitcher Roku Sasaki is also a budding star they also have gotten to sign with the team.
RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $21M mansion is ultimate bachelor pad perfect for MVP
Now, will the most coveted hitter since Ohtani in Munetaka Murakami be joining them?
In 2022, Murakami had an NPB single-season home run record with 56 home runs, won the Triple Crown, and earned the Central League MVP award. He had 33 last year. More importantly, he’ only 25 years old.
The Dodgers already have baseball’s highest payroll at $350 million last season. Will they add to it with Murakami? Yamamoto was just spotted having a nice dinner with him.
RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto shares emotional message with new adopted dog on private jet
Here’s some more photos from the night:
Dodgers fans should be excited about this possibility. It remains to be seen where he ultmately chooses, but imagine Murakami in a lineup with Ohtani.
Anything is possible with the team’s deep pockets. The Dodgers dynasty isn’t anywhere near done.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss