Yoshinobu Yamamoto shares emotional message with new adopted dog on his private jet

The Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP has a new friend for the offseason.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) looks on during batting practice prior to game one of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) looks on during batting practice prior to game one of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is fresh off his legendary MVP World Series performance delivering the Los Angeles Dodgers back-to-back World Series championships. Now, he celebrated another accomplishment: Rescuing a dog.

The pitcher from Japan has only been in the league for two seasons with two rings now. He shared a rare public moment with family in a heartwarming scene after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 after he threw 96 pitches the night before.

Yamamoto celebrated World Series No. 2 after his legendary Game 7 performance. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

He then had a post in English after the win on the plane ride home, and delivered an incredible speech to the fans at Dodger Stadium after the parade mixing in a little Spanish.

While it looks like his relationship with Japanese supermodel Niki Niwa isn’t anything serious, his one with his new furry friend Carlos is. Yamamoto posted on his Instagram a sweet picture boarding his private jet with his new dog he rescued. He had the following message along with it:

”Meet Carlos. I met him at a dog shelter last August, and the video is from the first time I saw him. He’s gentle and loves a slow life. He loves naps, walks, and eating good food. I’m really happy mi Carlitos is with me now🐾.”

How sweet. His ridiculous $21M Los Angeles mansion is definitely big enough to give Carlos a good life. No doubt he will split time in Japan, too.

Congrats to Yamamoto and Carlos on a new relationship. He’ll definitely fit in.

Carlos
Yoshinobu Yamamoto/Instagram
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

