Yoshinobu Yamamoto shares emotional message with new adopted dog on his private jet
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is fresh off his legendary MVP World Series performance delivering the Los Angeles Dodgers back-to-back World Series championships. Now, he celebrated another accomplishment: Rescuing a dog.
The pitcher from Japan has only been in the league for two seasons with two rings now. He shared a rare public moment with family in a heartwarming scene after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 after he threw 96 pitches the night before.
He then had a post in English after the win on the plane ride home, and delivered an incredible speech to the fans at Dodger Stadium after the parade mixing in a little Spanish.
While it looks like his relationship with Japanese supermodel Niki Niwa isn’t anything serious, his one with his new furry friend Carlos is. Yamamoto posted on his Instagram a sweet picture boarding his private jet with his new dog he rescued. He had the following message along with it:
”Meet Carlos. I met him at a dog shelter last August, and the video is from the first time I saw him. He’s gentle and loves a slow life. He loves naps, walks, and eating good food. I’m really happy mi Carlitos is with me now🐾.”
How sweet. His ridiculous $21M Los Angeles mansion is definitely big enough to give Carlos a good life. No doubt he will split time in Japan, too.
Congrats to Yamamoto and Carlos on a new relationship. He’ll definitely fit in.
