Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $21M mansion is ultimate bachelor pad perfect for Dodgers MVP
Yoshinobu Yamamoto lived up to every penny and then some of his $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
The pitcher from Japan not only defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1, but then got wins in Games 6 and 7. He’d come in and throw an insane 2.2 innings after throwing 96 pitches the night before to help the team become back-to-back champions and secure him the World Series MVP with the legendary performance.
RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics
The now two-time champ in his first two seasons in MLB can enjoy the fruits of his labor in the offseason in his stunning $21 million mansion he bought back in June.
This unreal 11,000 square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills features 7 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, panarmoic views, a temperature-controlled 8-car garage, an infinity pool, a “floating” staircase, a glass elevator, a 1000-square foot wellness center, and a home theater.
Here’s more video of it:
This is the ultimate bachelor pad now that it appears Yamamoto is back on the market and not dating model Niki Niwa.
The home was unfortunately in the news when it was burglarized in August when the team was away.
Now, he can be home to enjoy the offseason in it as a two-time champ and now a World Series MVP.
