Did Jason Kelce cheat in arm wrestling vs. Team USA rugby's Nicole Heavirland?
"If you ain’t cheating you ain’t trying" is one of the oldest adages in sports.
After Team USA rugby player Nicole Heavirland challenged Jason Kelce to an arm wrestling match and lost, some observers, Heavirland included, questioned whether Kelce had won fair and square.
The 29-year-old Heavirland put up one hell of a fight and posted the video to her Instagram on Sunday following Team USA's win over Brazil.
Kelce quickly responded.
Whether or not Kelce made up that "rule" -- we visited the official International Federation of Arm Wrestling site and found nothing -- one thing is indisputable: that Kelce, along with his wife Kylie, have quickly become the team's biggest and most famous ambassadors.
He was even recruited by Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher.
“I am officially a fan of women’s rugby,” Kelce said in the locker room after Sunday's game.
"We got Jason Kelce!” Maher shouted.
The Americans were 3-0, with victories over Brazil, Japan and Great Britain, before a loss Monday (July 29) against host France. The loss didn't stop the U.S. women's rugby team from advancing to America's first semifinal ever at the Olympics for rugby sevens.
But if we're being honest, the match -- nay, the rematch -- we want to see is Heavirland vs. Kelce.
